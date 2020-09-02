WATCH LIVE: Hopkins Co. officials giving weekly COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: Hopkins Co. officials giving weekly COVID-19 update
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | September 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 10:28 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials from Hopkins County will be giving their weekly coronavirus update at 10:30 a.m.

You can watch that here.

[Kentucky Coronavirus Website]

Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 994 cases, 13 deaths, 854 recovered
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 660 cases, 11 deaths, 633 recovered
  • Hopkins Co. - 507 cases, 35 deaths, 391 recovered
  • Ohio Co. - 419 cases, 9 death, 361 recovered
  • Henderson Co. - 464 cases, 4 deaths, 367 recovered
  • Webster Co. - 120 cases, 1 death, 94 recovered
  • McLean Co. - 58 cases, 1 death, 50 recovered
  • Union Co. - 113 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
  • Hancock Co. - 55 cases, 47 recovered

[Kentucky schools dashboard]

Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:

  • Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 5 active cases
    • Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (2 staff)
    • Owensboro Catholic High School (3 staff)
  • Webster County Schools - 1 active case
    • Webster County High School (1 staff)
  • Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active cases
    • Owensboro Middle School (2 students)
  • Union County Schools - 2 active cases
    • Uniontown Elementary (1 staff)
    • Sturgis Elementary (1 student)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.