WATCH LIVE: Hopkins Co. officials giving weekly COVID-19 update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials from Hopkins County will be giving their weekly coronavirus update at 10:30 a.m.
You can watch that here.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 994 cases, 13 deaths, 854 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 660 cases, 11 deaths, 633 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 507 cases, 35 deaths, 391 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 419 cases, 9 death, 361 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 464 cases, 4 deaths, 367 recovered
- Webster Co. - 120 cases, 1 death, 94 recovered
- McLean Co. - 58 cases, 1 death, 50 recovered
- Union Co. - 113 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 55 cases, 47 recovered
Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:
- Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 5 active cases
- Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (2 staff)
- Owensboro Catholic High School (3 staff)
- Webster County Schools - 1 active case
- Webster County High School (1 staff)
- Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active cases
- Owensboro Middle School (2 students)
- Union County Schools - 2 active cases
- Uniontown Elementary (1 staff)
- Sturgis Elementary (1 student)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.