Princeton downsizes Labor Day Parade

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The 134th Labor Day Association Parade that was supposed to be in Princeton this year, has been downsized.
Officials say the typical four-day event will now just be held on September 7, which will be a very small parade. This will include a float and one vehicle for each dues-paying member of the Association, escorted by the Princeton Police and Fire department.
Officials are asking all other people to not participate this year for fear of spreading COVID-19 to the community.
“We don’t want to risk any exposure, any more extension of this pandemic,” said Charlie Wyatt, Mayor of Boonville. “That’s why we’re asking you to not be a part of the parade, practice social distancing if you’re out please do that. The last thing the association wants is anyone to get sick. And next year, let’s come back together and do this bigger and better.”
Mayor Wyatt wanted to make clear that there will be no carnival rides, no arena events, and no food booths this year. Wyatt says he is urging people to honor the day in our hearts and minds.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.