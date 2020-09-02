Mt. Vernon High School confirms 1st student testing positive for COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Administrators at Mount Vernon High School have been informed that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
This announcement was made by officials on the high school’s official Facebook page.
Administrators say the Posey County Health Department has been contacted and school officials have started following their directives, which includes printing seating charts and contact tracing.
Every student who’s been in close contact with the infected student have had their parents/guardians contacted. Administrators say those students will be sent home to quarantine for two weeks.
