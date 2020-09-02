MSD of Mt. Vernon going strong after nearly a month back

“If a student has been identified as having COVID and had attended school, the first thing is whatever classrooms that student had been in will be deep cleaned,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, Superintendent of MSD of Mt. Vernon. “The county health department will be made aware, and we will give a list of any students that sat around that student or have maybe rode the bus with that student, been in the cafeteria with that student. Then the county health department will call those families, ask them questions and determine who the close contacts are, at that point, anyone who is determined to be a close contact would have to quarantine.”