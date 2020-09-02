MSD of Mt. Vernon going strong after nearly a month back

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been almost a month since students headed back to class in Mt. Vernon.
They’ve been following detailed plans put in place to help keep kids and staff safe.
If you remember, we told you about the help the school district has received from local businesses during this pandemic.
That help is coming from SABIC and Country Mark.
Through these companies, the schools were able to put Plexiglass in Classrooms, sanitizing stations at entryways, and they could provide masks for kids in need.
The superintendent tells us he’s feeling encouraged about this school year now that they have a few weeks under their belt.
They find it important and tell us they haven’t had any children test positive for COVID-19. They have only had one employee test positive, and they had no contact with any children.
They are thankful no child has tested positive in the 19 days they’ve been back at school, and tell us they are continuing with their plan to keep them safe this year.
“If a student has been identified as having COVID and had attended school, the first thing is whatever classrooms that student had been in will be deep cleaned,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, Superintendent of MSD of Mt. Vernon. “The county health department will be made aware, and we will give a list of any students that sat around that student or have maybe rode the bus with that student, been in the cafeteria with that student. Then the county health department will call those families, ask them questions and determine who the close contacts are, at that point, anyone who is determined to be a close contact would have to quarantine.”
School leaders say it’s important to be transparent with the community and parents about any COVID cases that happen within their schools.
They know this is a stressful time, but they believe being open about this will help ease nerves.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.