McDonald’s owners to present over $26K to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Local McDonald’s owners are set to present a check for more than $26,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Ohio Valley in Jasper Wednesday.
According to a press release, local McDonald’s have raised the money through the Sleeves for Support Fundraiser.
The fundraiser was developed in partnership with Coca-Cola and will generate funding for RMHC through the sales of insulated beverage sleeves designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald’s.
In addition to Sleeves for Support, local McDonald’s restaurants give back through Round Up for RMHC program where patrons can round their bill up to the nearest dollar.
They also raise money through the national Penny Per Happy Meal and local Nickler Per Happy Meal initiative where a portion of every Happy Meal sold is donated to the charity. They also have collection boxes that allow customers to donate extra cash or change.
In 2019 alone, $214,753.54 was raised for RMHC inside local McDonald’s restaurants through these programs. These funds directly contributed to the local RMHC mission and the construction of Evansville’s second house in 2019 which expands access to services for area families.
