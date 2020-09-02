Man arrested for multiple drug charges in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a man that authorities have been looking for quite some time.
An officer with the Princeton Police Department stopped 35-year-old Aaron Phillips for speeding on Tuesday.
Shortly afterward, a sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and placed the suspect in custody for outstanding warrants out of Lawrence County, Illinois.
Phillips is currently in the Gibson County Jail on charges of false informing, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.