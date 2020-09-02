Lampion Center to host ’Pause in the Park’ every Wednesday throughout Sept.

Lampion Center to host ’Pause in the Park’ every Wednesday throughout Sept.
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | September 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 8:57 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Lampion Center will be hosting a “Pause in the Park” event throughout the month of September.

The event is every Wednesday in September from 12 to 1 p.m. at the State Hospital Park on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville.

They are inviting the public to come out to take a pause in your day, enjoy live music, and connect with the community while staying socially distanced.

Officials ask that you bring a chair if you want to sit.

Pause in the Park event.
Pause in the Park event. (Source: Lampion Center)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.