KSP: Woman dies, 3 others injured in single-car accident

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead following a single-car crash in Muhlenberg County.
Kentucky State Police say the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 431.
According to troopers, a 17-year-old driver was going southbound on 431 when he missed a curve and drove into the northbound lane.
Officials say the driver went off the road before hitting several trees.
We’re told the front passenger of that car, 21-year-old Shauna Gates of Central City, died at the scene.
Troopers say the driver and two other passengers were also taken to the hospital.
KSP says an investigation is ongoing.
