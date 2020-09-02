Henderson man arrested, accused of trying to kidnap woman

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail accused of trying to kidnap a woman.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic call on Robards Poole Spur Road around 10 Tuesday night.
According to a release from deputies, the woman told them she escaped from being kidnapped.
Deputies say they found 35-year-old William Frederick in the woods.
Deputies say he wouldn’t give them a statement.
The release from the sheriff’s office says Frederick is facing several charges, including kidnapping and terroristic threatening.
