Flooding possible tonight, sunny by the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert through tonight for possible flooding. Many locations picked up more than an inch of rain last night, and additional showers and storms could bring us another one to two inches of rain tonight, mainly over the southeastern half of the Tri-State.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for those areas until 7 a.m. Thursday. Flooding of low-lying, poor drainage areas and creeks and small streams seems likely. Some roads may also flood.
In addition to the rain, patchy fog may develop late tonight into tomorrow morning as temperatures fall back into the low 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but we may see some sunshine during the afternoon. It looks like the heavy rain will move out very early Thursday morning, but a few light, scattered showers will remain possible on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
A few stray showers are possible Thursday night as a cold front pushes through our region. As that cold front moves out, our skies will clear as we head into Friday morning, and temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.
Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80° Friday, lower 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday.
Isolated rain chances return to the forecast Sunday night and increase through the first half of next week as another cold front approaches our region. That means a stray shower is possible on Labor Day, but most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday.
High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday but will drop into the mid 70s by Wednesday as that cold front brings us a shot of cool, northerly air.
