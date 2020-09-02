EVSC gives virtual learning deadline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC leaders say they’ve given families until Friday to decide if they want to keep their students with virtual learning or opt them back to in-person learning at school.
EVSC officials say in a typical school year, the corporation has about 75 to 100 students enrolled virtually.
This year, their current enrollment is 3,400.
Parents with children in the EVSC say they’ve experienced issues with login credentials, and some are realizing that their student does better with in-person instruction.
EVSC officials tell us they’re working daily to troubleshoot those issues.
