Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired on North Harlan Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are currently investigating after shots fired were reported on Wednesday afternoon.
According to dispatch officials, the Evansville Police Department was on the scene at a residence located on the 2400 block of North Harlan Avenue.
Police say they got the call just after 4 p.m. We talked to one man who says he heard three shots and went outside to find a bullet hole in his home. His three kids were in the home at the time.
We will update this story once we learn more information.
