COVID-19 impacts passenger overload, flight postponements at EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are learning more about COVID-19′s impact at Evansville Regional Airport. Some flights have been postponed but others have been added.
“There’s no question that the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on the travel industry, but EVV officials tell us they feel like they’ve done well compared to similar-sized airports,” said Hahn.
Executive Director Nate Hahn tells us they’ve managed to keep all of their hubs, even adding a first-class flight to Charlotte with American Airlines that will begin in October.
However, American Airlines has had to postpone flights to Chicago O’Hare. Mainly in part to issues related to passenger load.
“They’ve brought in flights, they’ve tested them out, see if our community will support them,” said Hahn. “And then sometimes they go away, sometimes they come back and we are just going through that with American right now. They had brought it back in June and July, It’s been postponed since the end of July, and we expect it to come back at some point this fall.”
Hahn says they hope to see those flights returning soon.
