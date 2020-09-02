Black Lives Matter chapter holding first meeting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A grassroots movement is taking shape in western Kentucky.
Those who are forming a Black Lives Matter chapter in Owensboro are meeting Wednesday night to discuss ideas and find a focus that fits their community moving forward.
The group is meeting in Kendall Perkins Park at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers tell 14 News this isn’t a non-profit and not affiliated with Black Lives Matter national, but more so a movement that may later turn into a publication.
Right now, the group is bouncing around ideas and that’s what this meeting is about. The chapter’s mission says they are guided to acknowledge, respect and celebrate the beloved Black and brown community.
“I don’t want them to come out here and be fighting over who matters because we all matter,” Desiree Higgs said. “It ain’t about you being black, purple, blue because when you look at it - we all got red blood in our body. We all bleed the same color, so what does it matter. We just want everybody to come together just so the younger generation can see that life is really lovely if you just pick something up and be something in life.”
The chapter is also helping people with resources such as signing up to vote and filling out the census.
Our Evan Gorman will have more on some of the group’s ideas tonight at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.