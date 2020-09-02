Anthony Meriweather appears in court, charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News follow up on the death of a nine-month-old girl in Evansville.
Iowa Meriweather died last Friday after being shot.
Her father, 20-year-old Anthony Meriweather, was arrested and made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Meriweather is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Police say Meriweather initially told them the baby was shot in a drive-by. Officers say he then told them he accidentally fired a gun while handling it inside an apartment on Vista Drive.
He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.
A public visitation was held Tuesday for the baby.
We’ll continue to follow this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.