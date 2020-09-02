Anthony Meriweather appears in court, charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death

By Jessica Costello | September 2, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:01 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News follow up on the death of a nine-month-old girl in Evansville.

Iowa Meriweather died last Friday after being shot.

Her father, 20-year-old Anthony Meriweather, was arrested and made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Meriweather is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police say Meriweather initially told them the baby was shot in a drive-by. Officers say he then told them he accidentally fired a gun while handling it inside an apartment on Vista Drive.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

A public visitation was held Tuesday for the baby.

We’ll continue to follow this investigation.

