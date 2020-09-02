On Alert: Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of September, bone dry last year, produced over 1-inch of rain on opening day but the severe storms remained south.
Showers mixed with thunderstorms today and Thursday. Cloudy and sultry with additional downpours expected. Non-severe thunderstorms but rainfall up to one inch. Humid with high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80′s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday night/Friday, a cold front will finally punch out the showers and high humidity. Skies becoming sunny as high temps only reach the upper 70′s. Breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting to 20-miles an hour.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.