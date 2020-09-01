Wabash Community Health Center opens

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wabash Community Health Center opened its doors for the first time Tuesday.
According to the center’s Facebook page, the facility is a collaboration between Wabash General Hospital and Wabash County Health Department-Public Health Service.
They say their goal is to better meet the physical health and mental health of the community all under one roof.
Officials say they will work to integrate healthcare by offering primary care services and enhancing psychiatric services for children and adults.
To schedule an appointment, call 618-263-4970.
