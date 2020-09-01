Students in Dawson Spring head back to school virtually Tuesday

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Dawson Springs returned to school virtually Tuesday.
Officials say they will assess COVID-19 cases in the area every four to six weeks to discuss whether or not to bring students back for in-person learning.
The superintendent stresses they want to be able to get students and faculty back in school this year, but until they see a decrease in cases in Kentucky, the virtual option will be the safest route this year.
Officials also say they’ll be providing WiFi hotspots starting on September 10.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.