State of KY to accelerate certification for childcare, extending capacity of licensed facilities

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The State of Kentucky announced new emergency regulations in the childcare field.
Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services spoke during the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 update Monday.
He says the pandemic is shedding more light on the importance of childcare for working parents.
He says there are smaller groups across the state, helping with non-traditional instruction before students return to the classroom.
The state now wants to help those leaders become certified childcare providers.
“We’re going to make sure that we accelerate certification and registration,” said Eric Friedlander, the Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “We’re going to provide about $2,500 to help people startup. And this, we hope, leads us to an understanding of how to support folks.”
As part of that process, Kentucky will expand the capacity of licensed facilities to a maximum of 15 children, require those who are certified to pass background checks, and meet certain health and safety criteria.
