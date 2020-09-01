State coronavirus map shows new death in Perry Co.; Vanderburgh Co. up 18 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting Tuesday 721 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.
The state now has a total of 94,891 confirmed cases and 3,093 deaths.
The state’s coronavirus map shows another person has died in Perry County. The county has now had 14 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state’s coronavirus map shows 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine in Dubois County, another nine in Warrick County, five in Posey County, and there is one new case in each Gibson, Spencer, and Pike Counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,606 cases, 19 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 848 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 777 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 196 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 219 cases
- Gibson Co. - 318 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 159 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 102 cases, 1 death
