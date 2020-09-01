Scattered showers and storms continue through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert tonight and tomorrow as the weather will likely disrupt any outdoor plans. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through this evening and into the overnight hours. We have more rain on the way Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and again on Thursday, mainly in the morning.
We are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main storm threats are localized flooding due to several rounds of rain and isolated damaging wind gusts. In total, most of us will probably pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain from now through Thursday.
Temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s overnight, and some areas of patchy fog lay develop late tonight into Wednesday morning.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing through our region Thursday night and finally push all this rain off to our southeast, ushering in cooler and drier weather to start the weekend.
Some clouds may hang around into Friday morning, but those will clear by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.
We have plenty of sunshine on tap Saturday and Sunday, and we will see a gradual warm-up with highs in the low 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday.
Another cold front swings through Monday morning, bringing us a slight chance of rain on Labor Day, and that will also send our high temperatures back into the upper 70s.
