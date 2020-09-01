Salvation Army hosting drive-through food drive Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is sponsoring a drive-through food distribution Tuesday evening.
The distribution is set to happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue.
Officials with the Salvation Army say the food distribution is for families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say each family will need to provide a picture ID for the head of the household. Officials want to remind participants that no more than two families per car will be served.
The vehicle’s trunk also needs to be empty so food may be placed in it.
The drive-through line will be starting on the Missouri Street side of the Salvation Army.
Sponsors are assisting with this food distribution are the Tri-State Food Bank, Farmers to Families Food Box Program, and USDA-TEFAP.
The Salvation Army says the normal pantry schedule will continue on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.
