Posey Co. leaders to announce COVID-19 relief funds Tues. morning

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A big announcement is expected Tuesday morning from Posey County leaders about a COVID-19 relief grant.
The Posey County Economic Development Partnership will be making an announcement regarding an OCRA COVID-19 Relief Grant around 8:30 a.m.
The grant provides money to communities helping them retain low to moderate income workers who have been affected by COVID-19.
Money from the grant will help small businesses in a specified area.
We know that there is no local match required, this is 100 percent state-funded.
To be eligible for the grant, a business must have some of the following requirements.
They have to be a sole proprietorship, corporate franchise, LLC, corporation, or an independent contractor. They must have had 25 full-time employees or less before the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrate a direct correlation of their business disruption to COVID-19.
We do know that other communities have also received these grants, including Vanderburgh and Gibson counties. The Reopen Evansville Task Force says they have other grants that small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for.
You can find that information on the Reopen Evansville Task Force’s website.
The Posey County news conference is expected to start at 8:30, and we will have all the details on who will receive these grants and what areas will see the most help.
