Hopkins County working on new proposal for Confederate statue concerns

MADISONSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, there could be a new plan for the Confederate statue on the historic courthouse lawn in Madisonville.
“We don’t want to go back to the civil war where it’s brother against brother and neighbor against neighbor,” says Mitchell Ferguson, a Hopkins County resident speaking at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.
Unity in Hopkins County is something officials say they hope to accomplish with a new proposal for the Confederate statue on the historic courthouse lawn. The plan does not include removing or relocating it, but instead, pairing it with a Union monument.
“It’s already almost a war memorial if you go by and look at all the memorials that are there,” says Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
He says this announcement comes after conversations with the NAACP and the African American Coalition of Hopkins County. Whitfield adds, however, this idea actually started back in 1904, when the fiscal court offered to help fund a statue representing both the Union and the Confederate armies. Only the latter statue was ever completely funded and built.
“We just have one today,” says Judge Executive Whitfield. “So what we have on the table now is a possible compromise of putting up a Union statue. We will begin to discuss how that would look, who would be on it, things like that.”
“We don’t want to offend people,” says Ferguson. “If we offend people, our county is divided, and we are not doing any good.”
The new proposal aims to privately fund the Union monument, vowing to keep tax-payer dollars out of the equation.
“One thing I know,” says Whitfield. “We will not have 100% agreement on it. I guarantee that will be the case. There’s not on anything, so we will see what kind of support we get and what kind of discussions we get into.”
“The old sign that used to be out there on Old 41 in Madisonville said, ’Best Town on Earth,’” says Ferguson. “If we can accomplish this thing, and put the other monument up and all of us come together, we will be the greatest town on Earth, because I believe we can show the world, we don’t have to have all this fighting and protesting and burning our city down. We can come together as one group of people, and make a difference for this thing and all be satisfied.”
