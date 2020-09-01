Hopkins County working on new proposal for Confederate statue concerns

“The old sign that used to be out there on Old 41 in Madisonville said, ’Best Town on Earth,’” says Ferguson. “If we can accomplish this thing, and put the other monument up and all of us come together, we will be the greatest town on Earth, because I believe we can show the world, we don’t have to have all this fighting and protesting and burning our city down. We can come together as one group of people, and make a difference for this thing and all be satisfied.”