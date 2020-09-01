Hopkins Co. releases early voting locations & times

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are 63 days away from Election Day, we are learning more about how residents can vote in Hopkins County.
At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, the county clerk’s office shared early voting opportunities, both by mobile voting and drive-thru voting.
County officials also shared information about mail-in ballots.
The deadline to apply for a ballot is October 9.
In November, there will be seven voting super-centers, according to the clerk’s office. Those will be the only polling locations open on Election day.
You can find a complete list of voting locations and times available below.
