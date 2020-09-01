Habitat for Humanity completes Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A reason for some to give thanks today in Evansville.
On Monday, Clara C, better known around Evansville as “Miss Ann,” became the newest recipient of keys to a home built by Habitat for Humanity.
We’re told Miss Ann has been putting a decent amount of the money she has into rent and utility bills. And after a suggestion from one of her daughters,, she applied to Habitat.
After receiving the keys, she says she couldn’t be anything but thankful.
“I’ve never owned anything, but God - this is what God’s done for me, to move into my home,” said Miss Ann.
Miss Ann’s home was the 524th home built by the Habitat of Humanity of Evansville.
