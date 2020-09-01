Green River District reporting 13th COVID-19 death in Daviess Co.; District up 33 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 33 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 10 are in Henderson County, nine are in Daviess County, six are in Union County, four are in Webster County, and there are two new cases in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
The person who died was from Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they have had 2,224 total confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,845 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing three new COVID-19 cases. The county has now had a total of 507 confirmed cases and 391 recoveries.
The county has 81 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 994 cases, 13 deaths, 854 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 660 cases, 11 deaths, 633 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 507 cases, 35 deaths, 391 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 419 cases, 9 death, 361 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 464 cases, 4 deaths, 367 recovered
- Webster Co. - 120 cases, 1 death, 94 recovered
- McLean Co. - 58 cases, 1 death, 50 recovered
- Union Co. - 113 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 55 cases, 47 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.