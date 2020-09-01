Downtown Evansville joins national push in going red

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many entertainment venues across the nation are now on ‘red alert.’
Thousands of events have been called off since the pandemic began spreading in March, and without work, many in the industry are struggling financially. Seats are empty and the stages are dark in most downtown Evansville venues and because of that, three buildings were lit up red Tuesday night. These include the Ford Center, Victory Theatre and Old National Events Plaza.
We are learning the live events industry encompasses 12 million people and has an economic impact of over a trillion dollars annually in our country. The ‘Red Alert Restart’ movement is a call to Congress to pass the Restart Act which would provide economic relief to live events producers and unemployed workers.
The movement also showcases support for the entertainment industry and its employees who have been affected during the pandemic.
”We were the first industry that was closed, and we’ll be the last one to reopen,” Victory Theatre General Manager Sheila Murphy explained. “For so many people, this is their career. So, it’s not like they can start over so easily.”
More than 1,500 buildings were lit up red to participate in this movement. Murphy shared that it could take 500 or more people to put on a single event.
It is estimated 77% of industry workers have lost 100% of income. Without help soon, some smaller venues may be forced to shut down.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.