Daviess Co. teacher instructs students from Germany

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Daviess County Public Schools teacher is back on the roster. Susan Lazarou stopped teaching for the district after moving overseas last year, and now she’s back teaching the virtual academy.
7th and 8th grade English teacher, Susan Lazarou tells us she and her husband lived in Daviess County from 2010 until last year. She left the district after finding out they would be relocating to Europe for his job.
She says when she heard that Daviess County Schools would be providing a virtual learning option for students, she jumped on the opportunity. Now Lazarou teaches students from her apartment in Germany where she says she has the ability to incorporate the history of her village into her lessons – taking her students on virtual tours and site seeing. District leaders say Lazarou is a perfect example of how distance learning has no boundaries.
“I love the fact that not only am I able to move with the virtual academy, but I’m also able to bring the various cultures into the classroom and be able to expand the students learning in a way I wouldn’t have been able to otherwise,” said Lazarou.
The teacher will be moving to Switzerland in October. She says she’s hoping to teach her students about that region as well.
