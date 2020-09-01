Daviess Co. Clerk’s Office discovers 66 unrecorded ballots

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerk’s Office confirms 66 unrecorded ballots from the June primary.
The discovery comes after a discrepancy in the numbers from a state audit. The Daviess County Clerks Office was one of six in Kentucky selected for that audit.
After going through the absentee envelopes by hand, they say they found 66 ballots they thought had been rejected. Turns out, they were never counted. The clerk says it was an oversight, and they’re adding new checks and balances for the November election.
”We’re doing more labeling, more color-coding. We have poll workers do very specific jobs because, during the primary, we had a small set of workers,” said clerk Leslie McCarty. “This time, we are going to be able to have many more and they will be designated to have one task.”
Any registered voter in Kentucky can vote absentee for the November election. You can request a ballot on the state board of elections website.
The deadline to apply is October 9.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.