Chief Bolin back at work after recovering from COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Chief of Police Billy Bolin has finally returned back to the office after being quarantined with COVID-19.
He is now the 12th person at EPD to come down with the virus.
Chief Bolin tells 14 News it certainly wasn’t a fun experience being sick, but that he’s thankful it wasn’t worse. It’s another reminder for him and his staff that nobody is immune.
“My youngest son, I took over his bedroom in the basement, he got moved upstairs, he wasn’t happy about that,” said Bolin.
For the last two weeks, Evansville Chief of Police Billy Bolin has been staying in the basement of his home.
“A lot of his buddies, they hang out at our house, the basement is their ’man cave’, as they call it, so they weren’t all able to hang out at our house anymore, so he couldn’t have his buddies over,” said Bolin.
Now healthy, he returned back to work at EPD Headquarters on Monday.
“It was kind of like a head cold, I felt a little drowsy,” said Bolin. “But the biggest problem for me was about five days straight of just a day-long headache.”
While EPD officers were out and about, Chief Bolin had no choice but to stay home and recover while the virus ran its course.
“The first week, I pretty much just sat in a dark basement, stared at the walls, and didn’t do much of anything,” said Bolin.
During week two, he was able to participate in phone calls and answer emails. It’s hard to tell where he contracted the virus. He says he may have got it from teaching at a law enforcement conference in Missouri, or maybe while meeting with a co-worker who also tested positive shortly after.
“We didn’t touch, we were maybe four or five feet away so I don’t know if that’s where I would have got it, but that’s the only person I know tested positive that I was around.”
Now after coming out on the other side healthy, his biggest takeaway is that nobody is immune.
“Even when I got it I wasn’t afraid,” said Bolin. “But I know, I’ve got a friend that’s a detective on the department that was real close to dying, he was in the hospital. He told me he didn’t think he would go home at one point so, I know how serious it can be and I’m thankful I didn’t have that.”
Bolin re-iterated that all of his officers have been given proper PPE, and he hopes to keep the number of positive cases in the department as low as possible.
