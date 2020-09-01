A.M. Fog; P.M. Thunderstorms

By Byron Douglas | September 1, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 4:53 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fog is dropping visibility to less than one mile in several locations. Humid with additional showers and isolated thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms…mainly over western Kentucky. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and minor flooding.

Showers mixed with thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.  Non-severe thunderstorms but rainfall 1-2 inches.  Humid with high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, a cold front will finally punch out the showers and high humidity. Skies becoming sunny and comfortable as high temps only reach the upper 70′s.

