A.M. Fog; P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fog is dropping visibility to less than one mile in several locations. Humid with additional showers and isolated thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms…mainly over western Kentucky. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and minor flooding.
Showers mixed with thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Non-severe thunderstorms but rainfall 1-2 inches. Humid with high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80′s under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday, a cold front will finally punch out the showers and high humidity. Skies becoming sunny and comfortable as high temps only reach the upper 70′s.
