Wu stages big Sunday comeback to win Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance wrapped up in dramatic fashion during the final round at Victoria National Golf Course on Sunday.
Although no PGA TOUR cards were on the line, golfers still had plenty to play for on the final day of the tournament, including spots in the U.S. Open and entry into PGA TOUR opposite-field events.
Greyson Sigg entered the day with a one-stroke lead over Dan McCarthy.
However, the story of the day was Brandon Wu. The 23-year-old golfer was five shots behind to start the day, but he got on a roll and took the lead down the stretch.
Despite a late push from Sigg on the final hole with a chance to force a playoff, Wu comes away victorious and wins the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by one stroke.
“It’s almost surreal,” Wu said. “I think over a month ago, I was still playing Monday qualifiers, and standing here six or seven weeks later, winner of the Tour Championship - it’s just an awesome feeling and quite surreal.”
Meanwhile, Sigg and McCarthy also qualified for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. The other two golfers joining them are Curtis Luck and Stephen Jaeger.
Here’s a look at the final results:
1. Brandon Wu (-18)
2. Greyson Sigg (-17)
T3. Vince India (-16)
T3. Seth Reeves (-16)
T3. Dan McCarthy (-16)
T6. David Lipsky (-15)
T6. Max Greyserman (-15)
T6. Dawie van der Walt (-15)
T9. Zecheng Dou (-14)
T9. Taylor Pendrith (-14)
