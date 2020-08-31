Barnes & Noble to manage USI Campus Store, school officials say

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say they are transitioning the operation of the USI Campus Store to Barnes & Noble College.
When the USI Campus Store reopens under Barnes & Noble College management in October, following a brief closure, university officials say it will offer a range of merchandise and course materials, including textbook rental, digital book offerings and Open Educational Resource (OER) content.
Although the store will be closed briefly during the transition, the store will remain operational online, according to school leaders.
“The USI Campus Store has proudly served the campus community for decades and will continue to do so under the management of Barnes & Noble College,” said Steve Bridges, Vice President for Finance and Administration. “In recent years, the textbook industry and operations have changed dramatically, and we were among the last independently-operated stores in the state. After much consideration, the University decided partnering with Barnes & Noble College was the best way to support USI’s mission and offer enhanced services to our students and community.”
Through the new partnership, all in-store items will be available online, along with an expanded USI product line available for store pick up or home delivery. Book buyback will be offered year-round, and employees will continue to enjoy discounts on Campus Store offerings.
In addition to the USI Campus Store, officials say Barnes & Noble will also operate the Screagle Zone™ in the Screaming Eagles Arena, which offers USI Athletics-inspired merchandise.
