Barnes & Noble to manage USI Campus Store, school officials say

“The USI Campus Store has proudly served the campus community for decades and will continue to do so under the management of Barnes & Noble College,” said Steve Bridges, Vice President for Finance and Administration. “In recent years, the textbook industry and operations have changed dramatically, and we were among the last independently-operated stores in the state. After much consideration, the University decided partnering with Barnes & Noble College was the best way to support USI’s mission and offer enhanced services to our students and community.”