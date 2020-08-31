Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 2.
- Capoleton Presswood - North RB
- 22 carries
- 162 rushing yards
- 1 touchdown
- Torien Evans - Central RB
- 116 rushing yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Game opening kick-off return for touchdown
- Camden Gasser - Southridge RB
- 12 carries
- 129 rushing yards
- 2 touchdowns
- 1 interception
- Chase Jones - Tecumseh RB
- 7 carries
- 148 rushing yards
- 70 passing yards
- 3 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
