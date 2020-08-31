Suspect arrested in Union Co. beating death investigation

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspect wanted in the beating death of Dawsun Stevens is now in custody.
Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold says Isaak “Chase” Hogan was found by KSP and U.S. Marshals early Monday afternoon outside of Uniontown at a home near Hilltop Rd.
Hogan, 23, was booked into the Webster County Jail.
He’s there on an assault charge, but the sheriff says more charges may be pending.
The Sheriff says Hogan and Stevens were involved in a fight at Coffey Park in Sturgis last Monday night.
Stevens died Wednesday night, after family says life support was stopped.
