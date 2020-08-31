Suspect arrested in Union Co. beating death investigation

Suspect arrested in Union Co. beating death investigation
Isaak Chase Hogan (Source: Webster Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | August 31, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 2:37 PM

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspect wanted in the beating death of Dawsun Stevens is now in custody.

Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold says Isaak “Chase” Hogan was found by KSP and U.S. Marshals early Monday afternoon outside of Uniontown at a home near Hilltop Rd.

Hogan, 23, was booked into the Webster County Jail.

He’s there on an assault charge, but the sheriff says more charges may be pending.

[Previous: Community remembers man killed during fight in Union Co.]

The Sheriff says Hogan and Stevens were involved in a fight at Coffey Park in Sturgis last Monday night.

Stevens died Wednesday night, after family says life support was stopped.

Dawsun Stevens
Dawsun Stevens (Source: Dawsun's Family)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.