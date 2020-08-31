3 sentenced in murder case where victim was found buried under garage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The three people who reached plea agreements in a 2019 Evansville murder case have been sentenced.
Joan Paul and Angela Paul were sentenced Monday morning to 30 years in prison. Gary Anderson was sentenced to six years.
Anderson reached a plea agreement in early August, and the Pauls reached theirs in July.
All faced charges in connection to the murder of Evonne Pullen.
Police say her body was found in November buried under concrete in a garage where the Pauls used to live.
The Coroner’s Office ruled her death as a result of blunt force trauma.
