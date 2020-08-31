Scattered rain possible through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple rounds of scattered rain will move through the Tri-State over the next few days as we are caught in a sort of conveyer belt of moisture flowing across our region from southwest to northeast, but the weekend is looking mostly sunny!
The rain chances tonight will be fairly isolated and mainly over far southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Temperatures climbed into the 80s this afternoon but will bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the night. As those temperatures fall, areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible throughout the day, but our rain chances increase Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours. An isolated strong or severe storm with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout Wednesday and Thursday, then a cold front will swing through our region Thursday night. That will push any remaining rain off to our southeast Friday morning, and the clouds will gradually follow throughout the day on Friday.
Sunshine takes over Saturday and Sunday, but another cold front could bring us more rain on Labor Day.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday but will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend as that cold front ushers in cooler, drier air from the north. We could fall back into the mid 70s early next week as that second cold front moves through on Labor Day.
