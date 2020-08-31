Progress made in fighting homelessness in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Progress is being made in the fight against homelessness in Evansville and Vanderburgh County. Results are just in from this year’s, “Point-in-Time” count for the area.
The report shows veteran households experiencing homelessness declined 28%, from 45 in 2019 to 32 this year. There’s also an 11% drop in chronic homelessness. That’s someone who’s been homeless for a year or longer or four different times in the last three years.
Officials say the decline is due to several factors including housing programs for veterans, and investments in permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless.
Here is the Point in Time Count High-Level Results from 2015 to 2020:
- 2020—488 individuals. 31 chronically homeless – down 11% from 2019 and, 71% since 2015.
- 2019—477 individuals. 35 chronically homeless.
- 2018—427 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.
- 2017—428 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.
- 2016—495 individuals. 77 chronically homeless.
- 2015—462 individuals. 105 chronically homeless.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.