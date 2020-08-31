Owensboro Diocese reports first COVID-19 cases in schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Owensboro has reported its first Catholic school student tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the virus was not a result of an in-school transmission and therefore was at low-risk for transmitting the virus during the school day.
The student will be quarantined for two weeks.
The diocese is also reporting one Catholic school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
They say this case has also been considered a low-risk to others and the staff member will be quarantined for two weeks.
“All of our schools are on strict mask compliance protocols and we distance everywhere it is possible,” said David Kessler, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese. “It is inevitable that students and/or staff will contract the virus, but we are taking every precaution to mitigate the likelihood of transmission to other students.”
