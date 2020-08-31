34 new COVID-19 cases in Green River District; Hopkins Co. up 9 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - There are 34 additional COVID-19 cases in the Green River District.
Of those new cases, 15 are in Henderson County, 10 are in Daviess County, seven are in Union County, and there is one new case in both McLean and Webster counties.
According to Green River health officials, they have had a total of 2,191 cases in the district. They say 1,824 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The county has now had a total of 504 confirmed positive cases and 389 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 80 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 985 cases, 12 deaths, 841 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 658 cases, 11 deaths, 621 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 504 cases, 35 deaths, 389 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 417 cases, 9 death, 359 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 455 cases, 4 deaths, 363 recovered
- Webster Co. - 116 cases, 1 death, 92 recovered
- McLean Co. - 58 cases, 1 death, 50 recovered
- Union Co. - 107 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 53 cases, 47 recovered
