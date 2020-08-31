New class teaching people how to stay safe during active shooter situations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new class is teaching people a set of skills that could end up being the difference between life or death.
This class, which was held in Evansville on Sunday night, is educating people on how to handle an active shooter situation or force-on-force scenarios.
Bryan Bishop, the owner of LawMan Security and Consulting, came up with the idea for hosting the class. Those who signed up learned basic medical skills like how to pack a gunshot wound and apply a tourniquet. They also learned how to react in a shooting situation once the police arrive.
”I just think in today’s environment, everybody sees the way the world’s going and it’s scary, so we want to give our community the tools they may need to protect their family,” Bishop said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s the world we live in.”
Bishop says the unique thing about this class is they require people to make decisions under stress with force-on-force training, which makes people realize they react differently when they are stressed.
He also says this is the first class they have held since the beginning of the pandemic and more classes will be put on their official website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.