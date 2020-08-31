Mostly Cloudy & Rainy Pattern

By Byron Douglas | August 31, 2020 at 3:23 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:23 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy skies from Sunday will spill into Monday with spotty rain. After only reaching the upper 70′s Sunday, temps will stretch into the mid-80′s this afternoon.

Rain likely Tuesday, but it appears thunderstorms will be isolated and non-severe. Mostly cloudy and humid with high temps in the mid-80′s.

Scattered showers mixed with thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.  Non-severe thunderstorms but rainfall near one inch. Humid with temperatures will be in the low to mid-80′s under mostly cloudy skies.

