In-person learning starts Sept. 14 for Daviess Co. students

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - It’s back to in-person learning for some Daviess County students and it’s sooner than planned.
The district announced earlier Monday that grades K through eight will be going back starting September 14. They’ll use the A/B hybrid schedule.
Half of the students go Monday and Tuesday and the other half will go Thursday and Friday. The superintendent says this falls under the orange level of the district’s stoplight model.
He says this also means that grades nine through 12 will stick to virtual learning for the time being. Robbins says when assigning risk and need, the youngest students are most in need for in-person instruction.
”When we look at assigning risk and need, we know that the kids that needed to see us the most begin at the earliest stage and that’s kindergarten and that maybe decreases a little bit as we go up the scale towards high school,” said Matt Robbins. “But what we try to say here is we’re going to try to meet the most pressing, highest risk needs instructional of our students.”
School leaders say any changes from orange to yellow or green will be brought to parents’ attention two weeks prior to them taking effect.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.