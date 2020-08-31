Henderson Co. Board of Education discussing classes, sports

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Henderson County Board of Education is holding a special called meeting. We’re learning there are two action items on the agenda that crowds outside want to hear more about - instruction and athletics.
Dozens of student-athletes have shown up to push for fall sports to continue.
The Henderson County cheerleaders showed up to the special meeting. But that’s not all.
14 News also saw dance team members, soccer, and basketball players here too. Many of them have signage that reads let us play.
