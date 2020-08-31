Funeral visitation set for baby girl who was shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The obituary for Iowa Meriweather shows some funeral plans have been scheduled.
Iowa, who was just eight-months-old, was shot Friday.
Her father has been arrested for neglect causing death.
A police affidavit shows he was looking a gun inside a friend’s apartment, and it went off.
Iowa’s obituary shows she was born December 21, 2019, and spent the first 30 days of her life in the hospital due to a heart defect.
It shows a public visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home, 738 Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN.
Services and burial will be held at a later time followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Adrian Brooks officiating.
