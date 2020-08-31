Evansville, Princeton expeience power outages Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville and Princeton both experienced power outages Monday morning.
Vectren was reporting just over 1,200 customers were without power just before 11 a.m. Monday. They say crews were sent out to determine the cause and start repairs.
As of 11:30, Vectren’s outage map showed 572 customers are still without power.
In Princeton, officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the county courthouse had a power outage around 8:30 Monday morning.
They initially said the courthouse would be closed the rest of the day because they were told the outage could last all day.
However, just before 9 a.m., officials announced the power was back on and everything is back to normal.
