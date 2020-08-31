Evansville police looking for suspect in stolen motorcycle case

Evansville police looking for stolen motorcycle suspect. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
By 14 News Staff | August 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 12:02 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a suspect in a stolen motorcycle case.

Officers say on August 28, around 8 p.m., a white KTM motorcycle was taken from the area of North Main and Franklin Street.

They say video from the area captures the suspect get on the back and ride off.

The motorcycle was recovered Monday in the 400 block of Bedford Avenue, but officers say they are still looking for the suspect.

Below are the captured images of the alleged suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their Special Investigations Section at 812-436-7967 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME

