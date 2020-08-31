Downtown Evansville receives grant through ’Taking Care of Main Street’ program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 40 Indiana Main Streets, including Evansville, is receiving funding through the “Taking Care of Main Street” program.
According to Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the new program is to help provide operational support for Indiana Main Street organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19.
“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”
Downtown Evansville is set to receive $5,000. Officials with the city say they plan to use the funding to allow the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District to move forward with an alley lighting and planting project.
Evansville officials say the alley connects to a parking area to Main Street and will add to the downtown experience.
