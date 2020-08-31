Closing day at Ellis Park ends with photo finish

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunday was closing day of the Ellis Park summer meet.
14 Sports was in attendance for what turned out to be a very exciting third race on the day: an allowance race, going six furlongs on the dirt, for fillies and mares, 3-years-old and up.
Only four horses went in this one, but it was a good one, and it came down to two runners: the number one, Secretly Wicked, and the number two, Charming Lady.
As the two came down the stretch, they were neck and neck, and neither one gave an inch. They came to the wire together and it was close.
So the stewards hung the photo sign and took a long look at the image. After review, they determined that it was a dead heat as jockeys Edgar Morales, aboard Secretly Wicked, and James Graham, aboard Charming Lady, shared winning honors.
As for the final meet winners, jockey Joe Talamo won the riding title, while trainers Brad Cox and Kenny McPeek tied for top trainer honors, and PTK was the top owners.
Overall, it was a historic meet at the old pea patch, as the track held its first-ever Kentucky Derby qualifying race: the Ellis Park Derby. Meanwhile, Ellis Park also hosted its first-ever Kentucky Oaks qualifying race: the Audubon Oaks.
The track ended up earning a record handle on the day of the Ellis Park Derby.
So now, Ellis Park will turn its attention towards trying to resume the planned upgrades that Laguna Development Corporation has for the track.
The owners had hoped to have many of these upgrades finished before this year’s meet, but these plans were put on hold as a precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic.
